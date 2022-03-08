DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €46.00 Price Target at UBS Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) received a €46.00 ($50.00) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($47.83) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.10 ($56.63) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €44.50 ($48.37).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.66 ($0.72) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €29.04 ($31.57). 335,255 shares of the company traded hands. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €29.44 ($32.00) and a one year high of €41.88 ($45.52). The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a current ratio of 15.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €35.55 and a 200-day moving average price of €36.25.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

