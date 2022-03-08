Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EGLE has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.40.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $60.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $61.55.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 36.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.45%. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after buying an additional 229,493 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after buying an additional 63,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 49.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after buying an additional 141,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 259,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.