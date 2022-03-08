Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $401.21 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) will report sales of $401.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $416.00 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $343.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXP. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.46.

EXP opened at $126.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $122.16 and a 12-month high of $169.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3,563.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after buying an additional 121,380 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after buying an additional 110,972 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.