Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives $170.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.17.

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EXP opened at $126.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.77 and its 200-day moving average is $149.68. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $122.16 and a one year high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

