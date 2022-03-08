Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Issues Earnings Results

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Eagle Pharmaceuticals updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.100 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The stock has a market cap of $616.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $295,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 171.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

