Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Trading Down 4.9%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45. Approximately 12,661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 702,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

ESTE has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 1,747,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,720,000 after buying an additional 60,706 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,552,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,989,000 after buying an additional 171,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,309,000 after buying an additional 99,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,202,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,062,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.