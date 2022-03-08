Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Trading Down 4.9%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45. Approximately 12,661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 702,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.
ESTE has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.
Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)
Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.