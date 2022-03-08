ECN Capital Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

ECN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Standpoint Research boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.45.

ECN Capital stock opened at C$5.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$12.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.47%.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 63,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at C$8,275,018.20.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

