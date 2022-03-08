Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.17 billion and the highest is $3.26 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $13.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $15.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.54.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,571,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ecolab by 785.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.00. The company had a trading volume of 83,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,722. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.18. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $158.44 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.