Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.17 billion and the highest is $3.26 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $13.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $15.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ecolab.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.
In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,571,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ecolab by 785.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.
ECL stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.00. The company had a trading volume of 83,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,722. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.18. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $158.44 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.
About Ecolab (Get Rating)
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ecolab (ECL)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.