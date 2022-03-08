Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Short Interest Down 30.0% in February

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 3,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edison International stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $66.19. 1,675,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,658. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $68.62. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Edison International’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

