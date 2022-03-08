E&G Advisors LP Invests $210,000 in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 83.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Amphenol by 798.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Amphenol by 29.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

NYSE:APH opened at $72.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day moving average is $79.12. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

