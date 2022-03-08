E&G Advisors LP Sells 1,000 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the third quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the third quarter worth $65,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 37.9% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ARDC opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%.

In other news, Director John Joseph Shaw bought 4,000 shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

