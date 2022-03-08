Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 322,957 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,966,867 shares.The stock last traded at $11.77 and had previously closed at $11.43.

EGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 157,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

