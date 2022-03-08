Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Raised by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,700 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

Shares of EA stock opened at $125.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $104,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $138,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,845 shares of company stock worth $5,744,026. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

