Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 210,000 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $55,070,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00.

LLY opened at $261.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $249.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 63.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 813,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,130,000 after purchasing an additional 409,009 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after buying an additional 953,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after buying an additional 470,522 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

