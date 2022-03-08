Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,752,000 after acquiring an additional 357,886 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after acquiring an additional 953,521 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,512,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,687,000 after acquiring an additional 502,075 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,504,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,877,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 421,230 shares of company stock worth $112,450,047. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $261.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.14.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

