Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.
Shares of EARN opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.34. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.76.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is currently 375.01%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.75% of the company’s stock.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.
