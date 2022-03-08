Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Shares of EARN opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.34. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is currently 375.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EARN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

