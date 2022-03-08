Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Short Interest Up 25.5% in February

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 812,800 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the January 31st total of 647,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Separately, reduced their price target on Else Nutrition from C$5.75 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Else Nutrition alerts:

BABYF opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Else Nutrition has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. It offers baby snacks under the HEART brand; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and nutritional drinks, as well as dried food snacks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Else Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Else Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.