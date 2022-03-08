Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 37.0% over the last three years.
NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESRT. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.
Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.
