ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Stock Price Down 2.3%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. 213,498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 258,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.57. The company has a market cap of $16.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

About ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

