ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Stock Price Down 2.3%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. 213,498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 258,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.57. The company has a market cap of $16.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.26.
About ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA)
ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.