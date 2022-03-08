Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Update

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the January 31st total of 183,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Energy Focus stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.22. 159,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,993. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Focus by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Focus by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Focus by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 48,621 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

