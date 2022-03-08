Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Update

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the January 31st total of 183,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Energy Focus stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.22. 159,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,993. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.
About Energy Focus (Get Rating)
Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.
