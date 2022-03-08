Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,255 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Eneti were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eneti by 20.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eneti by 34.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eneti by 304.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 39,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the third quarter valued at about $1,191,000.

Get Eneti alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NETI shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Eneti in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Eneti stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. Eneti Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $67.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.03.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.45). Eneti had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eneti Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.01%.

About Eneti (Get Rating)

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.