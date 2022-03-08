Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ESI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.31.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$2.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$457.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.95. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.00 and a 52 week high of C$3.14.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$33,635.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,439 shares in the company, valued at C$14,423.36.

About Ensign Energy Services (Get Rating)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.