Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $1.80 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ETTX. HC Wainwright cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.80 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ ETTX opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.58. Entasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 214,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 28,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 13.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 22,001 shares during the period. 9.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

