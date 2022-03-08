Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) EVP Marcus V. Brown Sells 4,500 Shares

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $503,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ETR opened at $111.86 on Tuesday. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $88.18 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Entergy by 102.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

