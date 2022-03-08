Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) EVP Marcus V. Brown Sells 4,500 Shares

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $503,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of ETR opened at $111.86 on Tuesday. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $88.18 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Entergy by 102.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.
Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
