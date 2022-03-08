Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.21

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.21 and last traded at $35.02, with a volume of 86961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bernstein Bank cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $113.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

