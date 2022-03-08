Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Update

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,230,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the January 31st total of 6,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of EQNR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.77. The company had a trading volume of 420,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,947. The firm has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $34.43.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bernstein Bank lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.15.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

