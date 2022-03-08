Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Update

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,230,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the January 31st total of 6,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of EQNR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.77. The company had a trading volume of 420,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,947. The firm has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $34.43.
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bernstein Bank lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.15.
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.
