Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 350,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 2,319,471 shares.The stock last traded at $7.96 and had previously closed at $7.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQX. Scotiabank cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Desjardins cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 44.51% and a return on equity of 3.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.