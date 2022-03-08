Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,358 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 231.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $249,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPRT. Bank of America lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.31.

NYSE EPRT opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

