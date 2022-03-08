Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Short Interest Up 24.9% in February

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the January 31st total of 31,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of EVK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,024. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. Ever-Glory International Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of -0.67.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ever-Glory International Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

