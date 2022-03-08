Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Short Interest Update

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,700 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 609,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Everest Re Group stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.74. 3,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,732. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $234.87 and a twelve month high of $307.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.78 and a 200-day moving average of $273.66.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,833,000 after purchasing an additional 293,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,963,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,867,000 after purchasing an additional 35,801 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,443,000 after buying an additional 110,840 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,075,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,508,000 after buying an additional 18,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 843,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,641,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.75.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

