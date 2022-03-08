Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Eversource Energy by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,610 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,524 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Eversource Energy by 1,076.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 633,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,803,000 after acquiring an additional 579,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Eversource Energy by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,251,000 after acquiring an additional 548,389 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $495,504. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

ES stock opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

