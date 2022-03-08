EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.66 and last traded at $11.66. Approximately 14,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,541,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

EVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Capital One Financial lowered EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EVgo by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in EVgo during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EVgo during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in EVgo by 1,064.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

