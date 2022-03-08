Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

EOLS has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised shares of Evolus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Get Evolus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $9.80 on Friday. Evolus has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $544.65 million, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.17.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Evolus had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 61.91%. The company had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evolus will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Evolus by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 945.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.