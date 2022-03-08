Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised shares of Evolus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $9.80 on Friday. Evolus has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $544.65 million, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.17.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.70 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 61.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evolus will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolus by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,172,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 45,024 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolus by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 27,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Evolus by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 141,825 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 34,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,286,000. 31.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

