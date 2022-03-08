Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

AQUA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.94.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evoqua Water Technologies (Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.