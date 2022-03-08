Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 48,396 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 660.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,396 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 208.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,308,825. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $128.77 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.42 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.19.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.70.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

