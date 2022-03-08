Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 110,158 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 963.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,158 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 55.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,984,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,418 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,984,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,521,000 after acquiring an additional 394,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 238.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,027 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 515,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 496,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,130,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSY opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.54, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.90. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.99.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

