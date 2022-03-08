Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 93,506 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 123.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,506 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 470,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 130,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.05 and its 200-day moving average is $66.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.