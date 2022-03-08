Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 198.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Erste Group downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $292.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

