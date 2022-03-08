Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 104.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,656 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL stock opened at $93.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 and have sold 54,994 shares worth $6,516,088. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

