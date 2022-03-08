Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $6.72 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Raymond James cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $164.89 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.04 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.64.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

