Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 582 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $263.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.40 and its 200-day moving average is $304.34. The stock has a market cap of $188.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.