FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Short Interest Update

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the January 31st total of 13,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FZT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,126. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.72. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 25.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 98,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 59,346 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

