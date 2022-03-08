FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FATBB traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th.

FAT Brands Inc is a franchising company which strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. It currently owns restaurant brands which includes Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses.

