Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.760-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.

FSS traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,645. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.91. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSS. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.20.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at $308,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Federal Signal by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 75,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

