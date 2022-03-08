Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the January 31st total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:FEMY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,018. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a current ratio of 15.57. Femasys has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Femasys in the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Femasys by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 68,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 44,752 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Femasys in the second quarter valued at $344,000. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Femasys by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Femasys in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

