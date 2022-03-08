Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.55.

NYSE:RACE opened at $183.25 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $181.34 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.58 and its 200-day moving average is $235.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,430,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,179,000 after acquiring an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Ferrari by 20.0% in the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,680,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ferrari by 19.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,566,000 after purchasing an additional 247,105 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,543,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,308,000 after acquiring an additional 271,513 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

