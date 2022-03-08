Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.54

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.54 and last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 69600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

FRRVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrovial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

