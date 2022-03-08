Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,522.00

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,522 ($19.94) and last traded at GBX 1,546.50 ($20.26), with a volume of 655037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,650.50 ($21.63).

Several research firms have commented on FEVR. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,350 ($43.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,700 ($35.38) to GBX 2,600 ($34.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.90) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.14) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,570 ($33.67).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,272.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,393.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

