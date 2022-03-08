FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPFI. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the third quarter worth $77,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

FG New America Acquisition stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. FG New America Acquisition has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

